Rangers Reassign F Ryder Korczak to WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors
November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Rangers have reassigned forward Ryder Korczak from the Wolf Pack to the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
Korczak, 20, skated in five games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering ten shots. The native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, made his professional debut on October 23rd, 2022, when the Wolf Pack visited the Bridgeport Islanders.
Selected in the third round, 75th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Korczak enjoyed a career year with the Warriors in 2021-22 when he set new highs in goals (25), assists (54), and points (79). He also scored 13 points (3 g, 10 a) in ten playoff games last spring.
Over the course of 200 career WHL games with the Warriors and Calgary Hitmen, Korczak has scored 177 points (54 g, 123 a).
The Pack will return to the XL Center on Wednesday, November 16th, for a rematch with the division rival Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
