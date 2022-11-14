Weekly Report: November 14, 2022

November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers embarked on their first three-in-three of the season over the weekend with mixed results, suffering two losses while picking up a win in the middle leg.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

6-4-1-1

Home record

5-1-0-0

Road record

1-3-1-1

Last week's record

1-2-0-0

Last 10 games

4-4-1-1

Division Standings

4th

Conference Standings

7th

League Standings

14th

Checkers 2, Bruins 5

Checkers 6, Wolf Pack 5 (SO)

Checkers 3, Bruins 5

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Anton Levtchi

2g, 0a

2nd Star

Aleksi Heponiemi

0g, 3a

1st Star

Chris Tierney

0g, 3a

QUICK HITS

ROAD STRUGGLES

The Checkers were able to pick up their first road win of the season on Saturday, but they continue to have trouble away from home. Charlotte is 1-3-1-1 on the road thus far, sitting with the second-lowest road points percentage in the Atlantic Division.

On the flip side, the Checkers are 5-1-0-0 at Bojangles Coliseum, tying them for the second-most home wins in the AHL.

ALMIGHTY ATLANTIC

The Atlantic Division has been a powerhouse early on this season. Every team clocks in with at least a .500 points percentage - something that no other division in the league can boast - and three of the top four teams in the league-wide standings come from the Atlantic.

HEPO HELPS OUT

After returning from an NHL recall, Aleksi Heponiemi came out flying over the weekend and posted a helper in each of Charlotte's three road contests. Dating back to before his NHL stint - which saw him tally one point in two games for Florida - Heponiemi is currently riding a five-game point streak when suiting up for the Checkers.

POWERING UP

While their overall offense has hit a rough patch, the Checkers' power play has been firing on all cylinders as of late. The unit ranks fifth in the AHL with a 24.5 success rate and has found the back of the net in three consecutive games. In fact, the Checkers have scored multiple power-play goals in three of their last five games.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Anton Levtchi pulled off an unreal move on a breakaway to light the lamp in Saturday's win!

RANKS

Anton Levtchi is tied for ninth in the AHL in power-play goals (3)

Zac Dalpe is tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals (2)

Michael Del Zotto is tied for seventh among AHL defensemen in power-play goals (1)

Michael Del Zotto ranks eighth among AHL defensemen in shots on goals (31)

Mack Guzda is tied for fourth among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.56)

INJURIES

Johnny Ludvig has missed four games starting 11/5

Transactions

Incoming

11/10 - Aleksi Heponiemi - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

11/10 - Matt Kiersted - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

11/10 - Lucas Carlsson - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 24.5% 5th

Penalty kill 82.6% 13th

Goals per game 2.92 t-23rd

Shots per game 33.42 4th

Goals allowed per game 3.33 21st

Shots allowed per game 28.67 6th

Penalty minutes per game 11.75 20th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash, Zac Dalpe, Anton Levtchi (8)

Goals Zac Dalpe (6), Anton Levtchi (5), Logan Hutsko (4)

Assists Riley Nash (6), Aleksi Heponiemi, Santtu Kinnunen, Chris Tierney (5)

Power play goals Anton Levtchi (3), Riley Nash, Logan Hutsko, Connor Bunnaman (2)

Shorthanded goals N/A

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe (2), Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash, Chris Tierney (1)

Shots on goal Connor Bunnaman (33), Zac Dalpe (32), Michael Del Zotto (31)

Penalty minutes Connor Bunnaman (25), Gerry Mayhew (18), Anthony Bitetto (10)

Plus/minus Logan Hutsko (+3), Johnny Ludvig (+2), Max Gildon, Aleksi Heponiemi (+1)

Wins Mack Guzda (3)

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.56)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.910)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.