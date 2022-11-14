Series Preview vs. Tucson: November 15 & 16

November 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Tucson Roadrunners in a two game back-to-back away series. They will be at Tucson Arena on Thursday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 15. Puck drop for both games is set for 5:30 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands 10th in the Pacific Division. Through their first 11 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 3-10-0.

Sheldon Rempal leads the Silver Knights in scoring with 9 points (5G, 4A). Daniil Miromanov, leads all defensemen with 7 points (2G, 5A) and stands second in scoring on the team.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in eight games. He holds a GAA of 3.04 and a save percentage of 0.898. In his last start against the Abbotsford Canucks, he stopped 43 of 45 shots faced for a save percentage of .955.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Tucson Roadrunners sit at fifth in the Pacific Division with 10 games played. Through those eight games, they are 6-3-1.

Michael Carcone leads the scoring for Tucson with 14 points (4G, 10A) this season. Jean-Sebastien Dea leads the team in goals with five. Ivan Prosvetov has played six games for the Roadrunners with a GAA of 1.80 and a save percentage of 0.945.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Henderson Silver Knights last faced the Tucson Roadrunners at home on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the first contest but won the second, 6-2. Twelve different Knights appeared on the scoresheet in that victory. Pavel Dorofeyev recorded two goals and both Sakari Manninen (1G, 1A)and Sheldon Rempal (2A)notched two points.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2. Jermaine Loewen, Daniil Miromanov, and Gage Quinney led the Knights scoring. An additional six Silver Knights recorded at least one point: Lukas Cormier, Mason Primeau, Kaeden Korczak, Brendan Brisson, Ivan Morozov, and Sheldon Rempal. Jiri Patera's outstanding performance in net earned him first start of the game.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 8 (5G, 3A)

Daniil Miromanov: 7 (2G, 5A)

Gage Quinney: 7 (2G, 5A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 6 (3G, 3A)

Byron Froese: 6 (2G, 4A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Watch on AHL TV with subscription, or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Watch on AHL TV with subscription, or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.