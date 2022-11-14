Lukas Dostal Selected Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 13, 2022.

Dostal stopped 83 of 86 shots and earned a pair of road victories over three starts last week for the Gulls (2-1-0, 1.01, .965).

On Tuesday evening in Henderson, Dostal backstopped San Diego to a 7-0 win over the Silver Knights with a 28-save performance, earning the third shutout of his AHL career and tying Reto Berra for the most shutouts in franchise history. On Friday, he carried a shutout into the third period and finished with 27 saves in the Gulls' 2-0 loss to Bakersfield. And on Sunday, Dostal turned aside 28 shots and allowed only a single tally late in the third as San Diego earned 4-1 win at Ontario.

A 22-year-old native of Brno, Czech Republic, Dostal is now 5-5-0 in 11 appearances for the Gulls this season, with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. The third-year pro is 38-28-4 with a 2.71 GAA, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts over 75 career AHL games played with San Diego. A third-round pick by Anaheim in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal made his NHL debut with the Ducks last season, appearing in four games.

