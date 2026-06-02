Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 1, 2026

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx got the dub today on the road vs. the Mercury, 111-77

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.