Minnesota Activates Boldy, Assigns him to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the team has activated forward Matt Boldy from the injured non-roster list and assigned him to the Iowa Wild.

Boldy, 20 (4/5/01), played in 14 games and recorded 18 points (6-12=18) with Iowa during the 2020-21 season. He was selected by the Wild in the first round (12th overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to signing his entry-level deal with the Wild organization, Boldy tallied 31 points (11-20=31) in 22 games with Boston College in the 2020-21 season. He led the Eagles in scoring, goals, assists, power-play points (9), power-play assists (7) and shots on goal (71). Boldy was named a Hobey Baker Award Top Ten Finalist on March 17, 2021. He also recorded seven points (5-2=7) in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. Boldy ranked T-1st on Team USA in goals, second in TOI/game (18:31) and T-4th in scoring and led the tournament with three power-play goals.

Iowa plays at home against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.

