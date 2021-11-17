American Hockey League Reschedules Bakersfield-Abbotsford Games this Weekend
November 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that the games between the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19 (AHL Game #192) and Sunday, Nov. 21 (AHL Game #214) have been rescheduled due to the ongoing state of local emergency in the City of Abbotsford.
"Our first priority is the safety of everybody in Abbotsford," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our thoughts are with those in and around the Fraser Valley who have been affected by the recent storms and flooding."
The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 10. Game time both nights will be 7 p.m. PT.
