Griffins' Pearson, Phantoms' Hodgson Suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Chase Pearson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a butt-ending incident in a game vs. Manitoba on Nov. 12.

Pearson will miss Grand Rapids' game today (Nov. 17) vs. Chicago.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Providence on Nov. 12.

Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley's games tonight (Nov. 17) vs. Charlotte and Friday (Nov. 19) at Rochester.

