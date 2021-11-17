Crunch Topped by Monsters, 2-1, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were first on the board, but the Cleveland Monsters tied the game to force overtime before taking the win, 2-1, tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The loss puts the Crunch on a four-game skid and 5-5-2-1 on the season. The team is also 2-0-2-0 in the eight-game season series against the Monsters.

Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 34-of-36 shots, while Daniil Tarasov earned the win between the pipes for the Monsters turning aside 21-of-22. Syracuse went 0-for-5 on the power play, but a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring just 1:09 into the game. Gabe Fortier carried the puck into the zone before passing over for Shawn Element to score his first professional goal from the top of the left circle.

The Monsters were quick to respond and a minute later, the score was tied. Jake Christiansen fired a shot wide left that went off the end boards and back out for Thomas Schemitsch to chip into an open net from the right circle.

The teams remained tied through regulation and went to overtime where Tyler Angle scored the game-winner for Cleveland at the 1:08 mark.

The Crunch and Monsters will face each other again on Friday night.

Crunchables: The Crunch have a 12-game points streak against the Monsters (8-0-3-1) dating back to the 2018-19 season...Syracuse and Cleveland have gone to overtime in three of their four games this season.

