Wolf Pack Return Home for Mid-Week Tilt against Islanders

November 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have put the Atlantic Division on notice following a 6-2-0-0 stretch that has them in second place just eight days from Thanksgiving. The Pack return home tonight, where they have enjoyed ample success, after sweeping a back-to-back set over the weekend. It's round five of the 'Battle of Connecticut' at the XL Center as the Bridgeport Islanders come to town.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. It is the third of five meetings between the teams at the XL Center in Hartford, and the last overall meeting between the teams until December 22nd, 2021. They'll meet back in Hartford that night before meeting in Bridgeport seven days later on December 29th.

Hartford won each of the first three meetings between the teams, including a 7-4 decision in the last meeting in Hartford on November 5th. The Islanders took a 3-2 decision on home ice in the last overall meeting on November 7th in Bridgeport.

Forward Kyle MacLean scored his first goal of the season at 19:35 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie and give the Isles their first win in the season series. Forwards Cristiano DiGiacinto and Lauri Pajuniemi scored the goals for the Wolf Pack, while Otto Koivula and Arnaud Durandeau lit the lamp for Bridgeport. Jakub Skarek made 26 saves in the win for the home side.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack swept a back-to-back set on the road this past weekend, defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-4 on Friday night and the Providence Bruins 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.

Captain Jonny Brodzinski tied the game at 17:28 of the third period on the powerplay Saturday night, while forward Anthony Greco potted the winner 1:05 into overtime. The win was Hartford's second in as many tries against the Bruins this season.

On Friday, forward Morgan Barron scored a pair of goals against the Thunderbirds, while forward Ty Ronning scored the eventual winner in the third period. After falling behind 2-0 in Springfield, the Pack scored four unanswered goals in the second period to gain a 4-2 lead they would not lose. Defenseman Zac Jones scored his first professional goal in the victory, a powerplay marker in the second period.

Overall, Hartford has won six of their last eight games and is 5-1-0-0 at home this season. Brodzinski leads the team with 14 points (4 g, 10 a), while both Barron and Tim Gettinger are tied for the team lead in goals with five. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with a 6-1-1-0 record. Overall, he is 8-1-1-0 in his Wolf Pack career. Pajuniemi extended his point streak to four games on Saturday night with an assist on Brodzinski's goal. He has four points (2 g, 2 a) in that stretch.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders enter tonight's game with a 5-6-1-2 record following Saturday night's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Belleville Senators. Durandeau and forward Austin Czarnik scored the Islander goals in the loss, while forward Roby Jarventie scored the winner for the Sens at 15:20 of the third period.

Bridgeport has lost two straight games. The Islanders dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime on Friday night in Laval, the second game in a five-game road trip. Forward Laurent Dauphin scored the overtime winner 1:20 into the extra frame for the Rocket.

The Islanders last won a week ago tonight, defeating the Syracuse Crunch 3-1 thanks to goals from Grant Hutton, Chris Terry, and MacLean.

Koivula leads the Islanders with 12 points (2 g, 10 a) on the season, while Terry has a team-high six goals. Skarek leads the way in net with a 5-1-2-0 record. His lone regulation loss came at the hands of the Wolf Pack on October 15th.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

The Wolf Pack will hit the road again on Friday night when they visit the Providence Bruins for the second time in six days. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Pack is back at the XL Center Saturday night when they host the Hershey Bears for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Saturday night is also 'Hockey Fights Cancer' night at the XL Center. Join us for a night to inspire hope as we recognize those who have fought and continue to fight this disease.

To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone 25th anniversary season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.