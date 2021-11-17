Hershey Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Sunday

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears will host Hockey Fights Cancer© Night on Sunday, Nov. 21 as the Bears take the ice versus the Charlotte Checkers at 5 p.m.

Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. When the Bears take the ice Sunday, the club will trade in Chocolate and White jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that feature lavender accents.

The special jerseys will be auctioned postgame. The Bears donate a portion of the sale of all jersey auctions to a number of area nonprofits organizations as part of its community-focused Hershey Bears Cares initiative. Beneficiaries for the 2021-2022 season are Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Hospice of Central PA, Lebanon County Library System, and Dauphin County Library System. Due to COVID-19 protocols, a meet and greet with players will not be available following the auction, but the jerseys will be autographed, and payment must be made via credit card.

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender on Sunday, and thanks to Penn State Health, all fans will receive a lavender rally towel. The ice surface will also see a change for this special night as the rink's blue lines will be transformed into lavender lines.

Special Bears themed "I Fight For" signs are available to download and print HERE, and a limited quantity will also be available throughout the concourse on Sunday. The club will hold a "Moment of Fight" during the game, and fans will be asked to hold up their "I Fight For" signs to showcase friends, family, and loved ones. Additionally, throughout the evening, the Bears will share the stories of players and staff who have been impacted by cancer.

Fans may share their stories and who they fight for on social media by using the hashtags #HBHIFightFor and #HockeyFightsCancer.

Tickets to this special evening are available online via HersheyBears.com and at the GIANT Center Box Office.

The game will also be televised on Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2, available on Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88.

