Monsters Beat Crunch with Dramatic 2-1 Overtime Victory

November 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 6-3-1-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Syracuse's Shawn Element struck first at 1:09 of the opening frame, but Thomas Schemitsch notched a tally at 2:16 off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Liam Foudy to knot the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission. Following a scoreless second and third period, Tyler Angle scored the deciding goal at 1:08 of overtime with a helper from Christiansen to secure the 2-1 win.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 21 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Amir Miftakhov made 34 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host the Syracuse Crunch for Top Gun Tribute Night on Friday, November 19, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 1 - 2

SYR 1 0 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/4 5/5 19 min / 8 inf

SYR 22 0/5 4/4 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 21 1 2-2-2

SYR Miftakhov Ot 34 2 3-2-2

Cleveland Record: 6-3-1-3, 3rd North Division

Syracuse Record: 5-5-2-1, 6th North Division

