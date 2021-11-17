Marlies Welcome Laval for First of Three at Home

The Toronto Marlies return home to face the Laval Rocket in the first of three home games this week.

The two divisional rivals meet at Coca-Cola Coliseum for the first time this season. In their previous meeting in Laval earlier this season, the Rocket were victorious, shutting out the Marlies 5-0. The Marlies will be looking to flip the script on Wednesday night.

The two teams are very close in the standings. Toronto holds a slight edge with 14 points, compared to the 13 that belong to Laval.

The Marlies come into Wednesday's game riding a two game win streak, after winning back-to-back games in Chicago last weekend. The Rocket lost to Utica in their most recent game 5-3.

Some players to watch in this Wednesday matchup include Josh Ho-Sang, who currently leads the team with six goals and eight points. As well as, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, the Marlies leading rookie, who scored his first two goals of the season last weekend, including the game winner on Sunday. On the Rocket side, Laurent Dauphin leads the way with 12 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

