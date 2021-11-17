Comets Win 11 Straight Games, Tie AHL Record in Rochester

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets stepped into Rochester trying to tie a record set by the Americans 37 years ago when they won their 11th straight game during the 1984-1985 season. The Comets did just that with a 3-2 victory on the road.

In the first period, it was the Comets who started the scoring when Arne Talvitie beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a perfect wrist shot high blocker side at 4:46. After the opening stanza, the Comets skated into the intermission with a 1-0 advantage.

The Americans tied the game in the middle frame when defenseman Ethan Prow's shot beat Comets' goalie Akira Schmid at 7:14. Later, Rochester gained the lead on the man-advantage when Brett Murray deflected a Sean Malone pass into the back of the net at 10:46. The power-play goal gave Rochester a 2-1 lead until Utica struck for a power-play goal of their own. Reilly Walsh perfectly placed shot on the blueline deflected past Luukkonen at 14:09 bringing the game to a 2-2. In the final 46.6 seconds of the period, Comets' defenseman Robbie Russo shocked Luukkonen with a goal by shooting the puck off the netminder from the corner below the goal-line. The puck bounced off the goalie and in and Utica left the middle period up 3-2.

In the final period of regulation, neither team was able to add to their goal total which was fine with the Comets who tied the league record for best start in AHL history.

The Comets put 12 shots on net while the Amerks had 37. On the power-play, Utica went one for four while Rochester scored once on six chances.

The Comets head back to the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, November 19th against the Charlotte Checkers and will battle the Rochester the following night at home.

