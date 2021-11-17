Poturalski's Highlight-Reel Goal Lifts Wolves
November 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Chicago Wolves captain Andrew Poturalski dashed through three defenders and deked the goaltender 31 seconds into overtime to give the Wolves a 2-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday morning at Van Andel Arena.
Forward Jamieson Rees also scored for the Wolves (8-3-1-0), who regained sole possession of first place in the American Hockey League's Central Division. Chicago outshot Grand Rapids 48-27 during the School-Day Game.
Rees put the Wolves on top 52 seconds into the second period with his first goal of the year. Rees' hit along the half wall helped to force a turnover and sent the puck toward the slot. Jack Drury collected it, drew two defenders and flicked a pass back to Rees for a quick blast that beat goaltender Calvin Pickard.
The Wolves fired the first eight shots of the third period to build a 42-23 shot advantage, but the Griffins (5-5-1-1) made their first shot of the third period count. Defenseman Wyatt Newpower chipped a pass ahead at the blue line to Brett McKenzie, who got a step on the defense and scored at 8:58 of the third to make it 1-1.
At the outset of overtime, Poturalski received a pass from Stefan Noesen in the defensive zone but opted not to press a potential 3-on-2 advantage. The team's top scorer curled back before launching a 150-foot sprint that bisected two defenders and beat the third to the left before going backhand-forehand to sneak the puck past Pickard.
Alex Lyon (3-1-0) stopped 26 shots to earn the win in his first appearance for the Wolves since leading the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes to victory on Saturday night. Pickard (5-3-0) posted 46 saves, the fourth-largest total in the AHL this season.
Next up for the Wolves is a home-and-home weekend with the Rockford IceHogs. The Wolves travel to Rockford at 7 p.m Friday before hosting the IceHogs at 7 p.m. Saturday on Hockey Night in Chicago. To get the best tickets for the Red Kettle Game presented by the Salvation Army, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
WOLVES 2, GRIFFINS 1 (OT)
Chicago 0 1 0 1 -- 2
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 0 -- 1
First Period-None.
Penalties-Newpower, Grand Rapids (delay of game), 4:59; Renouf, Grand Rapids (tripping), 8:27; Rees, Chicago (elbowing), 17:26.
Second Period-1, Chicago, Rees 1 (Drury), 0:52.
Penalties-Smith, Chicago (hooking), 10:26; Shine, Grand Rapids (slashing), 17:38.
Third Period-2, Grand Rapids, McKenzie 1 (Newpower, Martin), 8:58.
Penalties-Murphy, Grand Rapids (interference), 4:54; Noesen, Chicago (tripping), 5:53.
Overtime-3, Chicago, Poturalski 7 (Noesen), 0:31.
Penalties-None.
Shots on goal-Chicago 15-19-13-1-48; Grand Rapids 11-12-4-0-27. Power plays-Chicago 0-4; Grand Rapids 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Lyon (26-27); Grand Rapids, Pickard (46-48). Referees-Tim Mayer and Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen-Justin Cornell and Cameron Dykstra.
