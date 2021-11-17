Poturalski's Highlight-Reel Goal Lifts Wolves

November 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Chicago Wolves captain Andrew Poturalski dashed through three defenders and deked the goaltender 31 seconds into overtime to give the Wolves a 2-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday morning at Van Andel Arena.

Forward Jamieson Rees also scored for the Wolves (8-3-1-0), who regained sole possession of first place in the American Hockey League's Central Division. Chicago outshot Grand Rapids 48-27 during the School-Day Game.

Rees put the Wolves on top 52 seconds into the second period with his first goal of the year. Rees' hit along the half wall helped to force a turnover and sent the puck toward the slot. Jack Drury collected it, drew two defenders and flicked a pass back to Rees for a quick blast that beat goaltender Calvin Pickard.

The Wolves fired the first eight shots of the third period to build a 42-23 shot advantage, but the Griffins (5-5-1-1) made their first shot of the third period count. Defenseman Wyatt Newpower chipped a pass ahead at the blue line to Brett McKenzie, who got a step on the defense and scored at 8:58 of the third to make it 1-1.

At the outset of overtime, Poturalski received a pass from Stefan Noesen in the defensive zone but opted not to press a potential 3-on-2 advantage. The team's top scorer curled back before launching a 150-foot sprint that bisected two defenders and beat the third to the left before going backhand-forehand to sneak the puck past Pickard.

Alex Lyon (3-1-0) stopped 26 shots to earn the win in his first appearance for the Wolves since leading the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes to victory on Saturday night. Pickard (5-3-0) posted 46 saves, the fourth-largest total in the AHL this season.

Next up for the Wolves is a home-and-home weekend with the Rockford IceHogs. The Wolves travel to Rockford at 7 p.m Friday before hosting the IceHogs at 7 p.m. Saturday on Hockey Night in Chicago. To get the best tickets for the Red Kettle Game presented by the Salvation Army, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

WOLVES 2, GRIFFINS 1 (OT)

Chicago 0 1 0 1 -- 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 0 -- 1

First Period-None.

Penalties-Newpower, Grand Rapids (delay of game), 4:59; Renouf, Grand Rapids (tripping), 8:27; Rees, Chicago (elbowing), 17:26.

Second Period-1, Chicago, Rees 1 (Drury), 0:52.

Penalties-Smith, Chicago (hooking), 10:26; Shine, Grand Rapids (slashing), 17:38.

Third Period-2, Grand Rapids, McKenzie 1 (Newpower, Martin), 8:58.

Penalties-Murphy, Grand Rapids (interference), 4:54; Noesen, Chicago (tripping), 5:53.

Overtime-3, Chicago, Poturalski 7 (Noesen), 0:31.

Penalties-None.

Shots on goal-Chicago 15-19-13-1-48; Grand Rapids 11-12-4-0-27. Power plays-Chicago 0-4; Grand Rapids 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Lyon (26-27); Grand Rapids, Pickard (46-48). Referees-Tim Mayer and Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen-Justin Cornell and Cameron Dykstra.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.