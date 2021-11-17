Devils Recall Zetterlund from Comets

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today they have recalled forward Fabian Zetterlund from the Utica Comets.

Zetterlund, 22, hails from Karlstad, Sweden and skated in 10 games for the Comets this season scoring three goals and six assists for nine points. At the time of his recall, Zetterlund ranks second in points on the Comets. Over three seasons in the AHL, Zetterlund played 90 games tallying 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points.

The Comets will step onto the ice tonight in Rochester at 7:05 PM before coming back to the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, November 19th against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

