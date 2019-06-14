Milburn, Midland Shutout Travs

North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers were shutout for the fourth time in the season as the Midland RockHounds took the opener of the series by a 7-0 final score. Matt Milburn went 6.2 innings for the victory, combining with Cody Stull and Angel Duno on an eight-hitter. Midland took control of the game early scoring five times in the opening inning. Four of those runs came before an out was recorded in the opening inning. Tonight's game was part of minor league baseball's Copa de la Diversion with the Travs being the Diamantes de Arkansas and the RockHounds were the Midessa Matamoscas.

Moments That Mattered

* Luis Barrera tripled on the game's first pitch with Mikey White following with a double to put the 'Hounds out to the lead just pitches into the game.

* Arkansas tried to work their way back into the game and had two on with none out in the third and a 3-0 count on Evan White but he hit into a double play and Midland controlled the game the rest of way.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Evan White: 2-5

* RF Nick Zammarelli: 3-4

* RHP Jack Anderson: 2.1 IP, 2 H, BB, K

News and Notes

* White extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

* The Travs have not scored for 17 innings after being shutout.

* The seven-run margin matched the largest defeat of the season for the Travs.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander Andrew Moore (1-0, 4.24) getting the start against righty James Naile (4-4, 5.94). First pitch is at 6:10 on the night with the grand slam Auto Rama Car show going on outside the main gate. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 1250, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

