Cardinals Take Series from RockHounds on Kirtley's Walk-Off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (26-40) took the three-game series from the Midland RockHounds (32-33) by a 9-8 final on 1B Zach Kirtley's 11th-inning walk-off single in front of 6,255 fans at Hammons Field on Thursday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Junior Fernandez (1-1)

L: RHP John Gorman (3-4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Kirtley's walk-off winner was set up in part by a wild pitch that allowed LF Conner Capel to advance to third base with one out. Kirtley lined the next pitch into right for win.

- It was Capel that tied the game for the Cardinals in the 11th when he laced a one-out double to the wall in left, scoring C Jose Godoy and making the score 8-8 after the RockHounds pushed a run across in the top half.

- Springfield erased a 6-3 hole in the bottom of the seventh with a four run inning courtesy of an RBI double by Alberto Triunfel, and RBI single by CF Dylan Carlson, an RBI groundout by 2B Irving Lopez and a balk that allowed Carlson to score and the Cardinals to claim a 7-6 lead.

NOTABLES:

- Fernandez more than earned the win, striking out five over 3.0 innings while allowing just one unearned run and one hit.

- Kirtley led all Cardinals batters with a 3-for-4 night. It's already his second three-hit game at the Double-A level in just eight games with Springfield.

- Capel (2-for-5) and DH Brian O'Keefe (2-for-5) also collected multi-hit games.

- Cardinals starting pitcher RHP Johan Oviedo struck out a season-high nine batters over 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals open a three-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (HOU) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. with gates opening at 6:10 p.m.

Friday night promotions include:

- Fans-On-Field Fireworks and Dance Party with DJ CEO

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.

