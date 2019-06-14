Cards Capture Opener

SPRINGFIELD - A three-run home run by Yohan Mieses lifted the homestanding Cardinals to a 4-2 victory over Corpus Christi before 5,958 fans Friday night at Hammons Field.

Following Midland's (33-33) runaway win at Arkansas, the Hooks (32-34) are 1.0 game back of first place with three to play in the Texas League South first-half race.

Ronnie Dawson, who stroked a lead-off double in the first and slugged his eighth homer of the year in the third, accounted for both Hooks runs. Seth Beer chased Dawson home in the opening frame via a sac fly to left field.

Corpus Christi could not capitalize on six Angel Rondon (2-0) walks as the club managed only two hits over the game's final six innings.

Mitchell Osnowitz, Conner Jones and Bryan Dobzanski each pitched an inning of scoreless relief for Springfield (27-40). Dobzanski stranded two in the ninth for his first Double-A save.

Hooks starter Cristian Javier (2-2) retired nine of the first 10 Cardinal hitters before singles by Justin Toerner and Yariel Gonzalez put men on for Mieses, who drove a 1-2 fastball over the wall in left for his seventh home run.

Javier, who struck out six on the night, dispatched nine in a row from the fourth through the seventh but a pair of free passes ended his night. Colin McKee walked two more in the seventh, one intentionally, accounting for the fourth Springfield marker.

Lefty Brett Adcock takes the ball for Corpus Christi Saturday night with Cards righty Tommy Parsons primed to make his Double-A debut. First pitch 6:10.

