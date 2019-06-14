Seven Sod Poodles Players Named 2019 Texas League All-Stars

AMARILLO, Texas - The Texas League revealed its 2019 All-Stars for the 83rd annual Harsco Texas League All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday, June 25 at ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers, which will feature a league second-highest seven Amarillo Sod Poodles players. The All-Star Game is the marquee event for the Texas League each season and will bring players and executives to Tulsa from other cities throughout the league.

Amarillo Sod Poodles players selected who will represent the South division in the Texas League mid-summer classic are: Luis Torrens (C), Ivan Castillo (2B), Owen Miller (SS), Edward Olivares (RF), Kyle Overstreet (UTIL), RHP Emmanuel Ramirez, and LHP Travis Radke.

Additionally, Amarillo's manager Phillip Wellman along with his team staff will be at the helm of the 2019 Texas League South Division All-Star Roster since the Padres Double-A affiliate in San Antonio were South Division Champions in 2018.

"We are proud to see so many individuals represent Amarillo and the talented San Diego Padres organization as All-Stars in our inaugural year," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "Along with their teammates, they have brought outstanding and high-caliber baseball to HODGETOWN. Fans should expect great things to come from them as well as the rest of the 2019 Sod Poodles roster as we move into the second half of our inaugural season and push for a postseason berth!"

Torrens, 23, is currently batting .285 over 40 games with Amarillo and has collected 10 doubles, three home runs, 23 RBI, and 21 walks. Behind the plate, the Venezuela native has caught in 37 games (316.2 innings) and currently leads the league in runners caught stealing (22). This marks the second mid-season All-Star honor for Torrens and first since 2014 (Staten Island - NY Penn).

Castillo, 24, who was signed as a free agent by the Padres on November 9, 2018, has been red-hot for Amarillo since joining on May 3 and is currently batting .342 over 36 games. The Dominican Republic native has totaled 23 runs, nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, 23 RBI, and seven stolen bases in just over a month of play in 2019. He has recorded two of the longest hit streaks for Amarillo this season (14 - 5/16 - 5/30; 9 - 6/1 - 6/11) and has hit safely in all but five games. The All-Star bid marks his first selection as a Mid-Season All-Star.

Miller, 22, Padres number 30-rated prospect (MLB.com), is currently in the league's top 10 in multiple categories including seventh in average (.296), first in hits (74), and tied for sixth in total bases (106). Over 62 games with Amarillo this season, the Wisconsin native, who was drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft, is batting .296 with 14 doubles, six home runs, 34 RBI, 19 walks, and three stolen bases. Last season, the infielder received his first All-Star bid in the Northwest League while with short-season Tri-City.

Olivares, 23, Padres number 28-rated prospect (MLB.com), is also among the league leaders offensively as he is currently seventh in RBI (39), tied for fourth in doubles (15), tied for third in runs scored (41), and tied for seventh in stolen bases (14). Over 58 games in 2019, the Venezuela native is batting .260 with eight home runs. The outfielder was named a mid-season All-Star for the first time last season while with Advanced-A Lake Elsinore in the California League.

Overstreet, 25, earns his first-career All-Star bid this season being added to the roster as a utility player. Over 45 games with Amarillo in 2019, he is batting .269 with four doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI, and 17 walks. The Alabama native was a 14th round draft pick in 2015 and has held roles at first base, third base and catcher in 2019.

Ramirez, 24, earns his third-career mid-season All-Star bid in four seasons. The Dominican Republic native is currently seventh among league pitchers in ERA (3.84), tied for second in wins (5), second in opposing average (.218), third in WHIP (1.10), and tied for eighth in winning percentage (.556). He was recently named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 3-9 when he went 1-0 in two appearances and struck out ten opposing batters while surrendering just two earned runs and allowed 13 hits in 13 innings.

Radke, 26, earns his second consecutive mid-season All-Star bid since being named for the first time last season while with Single-A Fort Wayne (Midwest League). The southpaw was transferred to Double-A Amarillo on April 23 from Lake Elsinore and is currently 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA over 15 appearances with the Sod Poodles. The SoCal native was drafted in the 25th round by the San Diego Padres in 2014.

Notable current Major League players who have played in past Texas League All-Star Games include: Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) - No. 1 Overall Prospect in Rookie Season, Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) - 2-Time American League MVP, Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies) - 5-Time Gold Glove winner; 4-Time MLB All-Star, Mike Moustakas (Milwaukee Brewers) - 2-Time MLB All Star, and Alex Bregman (Houston Astros) - 2018 MLB All-Star Game MVP.

In 2018, a league-high nine Texas League All-Stars were selected from the Padres Double-A affiliate in San Antonio including Fernando Tatis Jr., Josh Naylor, Logan Allen, Austin Allen, Ty France, River Stevens, Cal Quantrill, Brad Wieck, and Rowan Wick.

The Texas League All-Star Game will be streamed live on MiLB TV to subscribers on Tuesday, June 25 and can be followed via the MiLB First Pitch mobile app as the South will look to claim their fourth consecutive All-Star victory after last season's victory in an extra-inning home run contest at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland.

Tickets to the 2019 Texas League All-Star Game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa can be purchased at TulsaDrillers.com.

