Top Prospects Named to Rosters for ONEOK Field All-Star Game
June 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
The rosters for the 2019 Harsco Texas League All-Star Game have been announced by league President Tim Purpura. This year's game will be played at Tulsa's ONEOK Field on June 25 and will include some of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball, including eight players from the hometown Tulsa Drillers.
The eight Tulsa representatives who will play for the North Division in the contest are Keibert Ruiz, Gavin Lux, Cristian Santana, Zach McKinstry, Cody Thomas, Chris Parmelee, Dustin May and Shea Spitzbarth.
In addition, Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey and his coaching staff will lead the North Division team.
Ruiz will be the North's starting catcher while Lux will start at shortstop, Santana at third base and Thomas in right field. Parmelee and McKinstry will be reserves for the North squad. The starting pitchers for the game will named later.
According to rankings by MLB.com, the game will showcase a number of Top 100 Prospects from Minor League Baseball. The group includes the Seattle Mariners #3 and #4 ranked players (Justin Dunn and Evan White), the Kansas City Royals #3 prospect (Khalil Lee), the St. Louis Cardinals #2 prospect (Dylan Carlson) and the Los Angeles Dodgers #1, #2 and #3 ranked prospects (Ruiz, Lux and May).
With eight players, Tulsa and Arkansas are tied for the most representatives in the game.
Joining Tulsa and Arkansas on the North Division roster will be players from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Springfield Cardinals.
The South Division roster consists of players from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Corpus Christi Hooks, Frisco RoughRiders and Midland RockHounds.
The South Division team will be managed by Amarillo's staff, including manager Phillip Wellman.
This year marks the 73rd straight year that the Texas League All-Star Game has been staged and the 79th year overall. Tulsa last hosted the game in 2012 at ONEOK Field when a sellout crowd of 8,047 watched the North defeat the South 3-1.
The game has been a recent showcase for future major league stars. Current MLB players who have appeared in the Texas League All-Star Game include: Mike Trout, Dallas Keuchel, Nolan Arenado, George Springer, Mike Moustakas, Matt Carpenter, Salvador Perez, Kolten Wong and Jon Gray.
Tickets for the game remain available and are now on sale through TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office or over the telephone at (918)744-5901.
The complete rosters for both squads are listed below.
2019 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER
North Division
C: Keibert Ruiz (Tulsa) -
Dodgers top prospect; #2 C prospect in MiLB
1B: Evan White (Arkansas) -
Mariners #4 prospect; 2nd on ARK in SLG/OPS
2B: Gabriel Cancel (NW Arkansas) -
Leads TL in RBI (49) and tied for lead in XBH (29)
SS: Gavin Lux (Tulsa) -
Dodgers #2 prospect; Tied for TL lead in HR (13)
3B: Cristian Santana (Tulsa) -
Dodgers #26 prospect; hitting .290 with 30 RBI
LF: Khalil Lee (NW Arkansas) -
Royals #3 prospect; 2nd in TL with 26 SB
CF: Dylan Carlson (Springfield) -
STL #2 prospect; Tied for TL lead with 121 TB
RF: Cody Thomas (Tulsa) -
Univ. of Oklahoma product; 10 HR with 41 RBI
Reserved C: Joseph Odom (Arkansas) -
Spent four seasons in the Braves system
UT: Jake Fraley (Arkansas) -
Leads TL in AVG (.326), SLG (.563), TB (121)
UT: Zach McKinstry (Tulsa) -
Hitting .280 with 7 HR and 31 RBI
UT: D.J. Burt (NW Arkansas) -
4th-round pick in 2014; Third in TL with 16 SB
UT: Chris Parmelee (Tulsa) -
Played 311 MLB games with MIN, BAL and NYY
RHP: Justin Dunn (Arkansas) -
Mariners #3 prospect; 3.50 ERA with 67 SO
RHP: Darren McCaughan (Arkansas) -
Second in TL with 2.70 ERA
RHP: Dustin May (Tulsa) -
Dodgers #3 prospect; T-3rd in TL with 67 SO
LHP: Ricardo Sanchez (Arkansas) -
Mariners #24 prospect; 3.49 ERA with 63 SO
RHP: Gerson Garabito (NW Arkansas) -
Royals #28 prospect; Leads NWA with 3.79 ERA
RHP: Ofreidy Gomez (NW Arkansas) -
3.90 ERA; Leads NWA with 61 SO
RHP: Conner Greene (NW Arkansas) -
7th-round pick in 2014; 2nd on NWA with 60 SO
RHP: Nabil Crismatt (Arkansas) -
Leads TL with 2.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP
LHP: Austin Warner (Springfield) -
Leads TL with 75 SO
RHP: Jack Anderson (Arkansas) -
2.16 ERA in 18 games
RHP: Shea Spitzbarth (Tulsa) -
2.60 ERA; Leads Tulsa with 4 saves
COACHING STAFF
Manager: Scott Hennessey (Tulsa)
Hitting Coach: Adam Melhuse (Tulsa)
Coach: Petie Montero (Tulsa)
Pitching Coach: Dave Borkowski (Tulsa)
Tech. & Development Coach: Garrett Lloyd (Tulsa)
Athletic Trainer: Kalie Swan (Tulsa)
Strength & Conditioning: Shaun Alexander (Tulsa)
Video/PT: Logan Crook (Tulsa)
2019 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER
South Division
C: Luis Torrens (Amarillo) -
Hitting .286; Played 56 in majors with SD in 2017
1B: Juremi Profar (Frisco) -
One of TL's top hitters in May with .347 AVG
2B: Ivan Castillo (Amarillo) -
Hitting .336 with 13 extra-base hits
3B: Abraham Toro (Corpus Christi) -
Astros #21 prospect; hitting .297 with 10 HR
SS: Owen Miller (Amarillo) -
Padres #24 minor lg. prospect; hitting .293
LF: Dairon Blanco (Midland) -
A's #30 prospect; signed out of Cuba prior to 2018 season
CF: Luis Barrera (Midland) -
A's #13 prospect; hitting .301; leads TL with 8 triples
RF: Edward Olivares (Amarillo) -
Leads AMA with 8 HR and 39 RBI
Reserved C: Collin Theroux (Midland) -
Ok State Univ. product; leads MID with 7 HR
UT: Charles Leblanc (Frisco) -
4th-round pick from Canada; plays all 4 IF positions
UT: Greg Deichmann (Midland) -
A's #11 prospect; just 3rd season of pro ball
UT: Mikey White (Midland) -
2nd-round pick in 2014; leads TL with 19 doubles
UT: Kyle Overstreet (Amarillo) -
Has caught and played 3 different IF positions
RHP: Kyle Finnegan (Midland) -
1.88 ERA; leads TL with 8 saves
RHP: Brian Howard (Midland) -
A's #21 prospect out of TCU; 5-3 with 3.11 in 13 GS for MID
RHP: Walker Weickel (Frisco) -
4-0 with 1.98 ERA; 1st-round pick of Padres in 2012
RHP: Colin McKee (Corpus Christi) -
1.59 ERA with 5 saves; holding opponents to .135 AVG
RHP: Emmanuel Ramirez (Amarillo) -
Leads AMA with 5 wins; also has 1 save
RHP: Carlos Sanabria (Corpus Christi) -
3 wins and 3 saves since April promotion to AA
RHP: Edgar Arredondo (Frisco) -
Leads Frisco with 5 wins in 11 GS
LHP: James Jones (Frisco) -
Converted OF who played 136 games in majors with Seattle
LHP: Travis Radke (Amarillo) -
2.38 ERA in 15 relief appearances for AMA
RHP: Bryan Abreu (Corpus Christi) -
Astros #7 overall prospect; holding opponents to .194 avg
COACHING STAFF
Manager: Phillip Wellman (Amarillo)
Hitting Coach: Raul Padron (Amarillo)
Pitching Coach: Jimmy Jones (Amarillo)
Defensive Coach: Freddy Flores (Amarillo)
Athletic Trainer: Drew Garner (Amarillo)
Strength & Conditioning: Drew Heitoff (Amarillo)
Trainer/PT: Nick Coberly (Amarillo)
Video: Clinton Sewell (Amarillo)
