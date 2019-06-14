Top Prospects Named to Rosters for ONEOK Field All-Star Game

June 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The rosters for the 2019 Harsco Texas League All-Star Game have been announced by league President Tim Purpura. This year's game will be played at Tulsa's ONEOK Field on June 25 and will include some of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball, including eight players from the hometown Tulsa Drillers.

The eight Tulsa representatives who will play for the North Division in the contest are Keibert Ruiz, Gavin Lux, Cristian Santana, Zach McKinstry, Cody Thomas, Chris Parmelee, Dustin May and Shea Spitzbarth.

In addition, Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey and his coaching staff will lead the North Division team.

Ruiz will be the North's starting catcher while Lux will start at shortstop, Santana at third base and Thomas in right field. Parmelee and McKinstry will be reserves for the North squad. The starting pitchers for the game will named later.

According to rankings by MLB.com, the game will showcase a number of Top 100 Prospects from Minor League Baseball. The group includes the Seattle Mariners #3 and #4 ranked players (Justin Dunn and Evan White), the Kansas City Royals #3 prospect (Khalil Lee), the St. Louis Cardinals #2 prospect (Dylan Carlson) and the Los Angeles Dodgers #1, #2 and #3 ranked prospects (Ruiz, Lux and May).

With eight players, Tulsa and Arkansas are tied for the most representatives in the game.

Joining Tulsa and Arkansas on the North Division roster will be players from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Springfield Cardinals.

The South Division roster consists of players from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Corpus Christi Hooks, Frisco RoughRiders and Midland RockHounds.

The South Division team will be managed by Amarillo's staff, including manager Phillip Wellman.

This year marks the 73rd straight year that the Texas League All-Star Game has been staged and the 79th year overall. Tulsa last hosted the game in 2012 at ONEOK Field when a sellout crowd of 8,047 watched the North defeat the South 3-1.

The game has been a recent showcase for future major league stars. Current MLB players who have appeared in the Texas League All-Star Game include: Mike Trout, Dallas Keuchel, Nolan Arenado, George Springer, Mike Moustakas, Matt Carpenter, Salvador Perez, Kolten Wong and Jon Gray.

Tickets for the game remain available and are now on sale through TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office or over the telephone at (918)744-5901.

The complete rosters for both squads are listed below.

2019 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER

North Division

C: Keibert Ruiz (Tulsa) -

Dodgers top prospect; #2 C prospect in MiLB

1B: Evan White (Arkansas) -

Mariners #4 prospect; 2nd on ARK in SLG/OPS

2B: Gabriel Cancel (NW Arkansas) -

Leads TL in RBI (49) and tied for lead in XBH (29)

SS: Gavin Lux (Tulsa) -

Dodgers #2 prospect; Tied for TL lead in HR (13)

3B: Cristian Santana (Tulsa) -

Dodgers #26 prospect; hitting .290 with 30 RBI

LF: Khalil Lee (NW Arkansas) -

Royals #3 prospect; 2nd in TL with 26 SB

CF: Dylan Carlson (Springfield) -

STL #2 prospect; Tied for TL lead with 121 TB

RF: Cody Thomas (Tulsa) -

Univ. of Oklahoma product; 10 HR with 41 RBI

Reserved C: Joseph Odom (Arkansas) -

Spent four seasons in the Braves system

UT: Jake Fraley (Arkansas) -

Leads TL in AVG (.326), SLG (.563), TB (121)

UT: Zach McKinstry (Tulsa) -

Hitting .280 with 7 HR and 31 RBI

UT: D.J. Burt (NW Arkansas) -

4th-round pick in 2014; Third in TL with 16 SB

UT: Chris Parmelee (Tulsa) -

Played 311 MLB games with MIN, BAL and NYY

RHP: Justin Dunn (Arkansas) -

Mariners #3 prospect; 3.50 ERA with 67 SO

RHP: Darren McCaughan (Arkansas) -

Second in TL with 2.70 ERA

RHP: Dustin May (Tulsa) -

Dodgers #3 prospect; T-3rd in TL with 67 SO

LHP: Ricardo Sanchez (Arkansas) -

Mariners #24 prospect; 3.49 ERA with 63 SO

RHP: Gerson Garabito (NW Arkansas) -

Royals #28 prospect; Leads NWA with 3.79 ERA

RHP: Ofreidy Gomez (NW Arkansas) -

3.90 ERA; Leads NWA with 61 SO

RHP: Conner Greene (NW Arkansas) -

7th-round pick in 2014; 2nd on NWA with 60 SO

RHP: Nabil Crismatt (Arkansas) -

Leads TL with 2.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP

LHP: Austin Warner (Springfield) -

Leads TL with 75 SO

RHP: Jack Anderson (Arkansas) -

2.16 ERA in 18 games

RHP: Shea Spitzbarth (Tulsa) -

2.60 ERA; Leads Tulsa with 4 saves

COACHING STAFF

Manager: Scott Hennessey (Tulsa)

Hitting Coach: Adam Melhuse (Tulsa)

Coach: Petie Montero (Tulsa)

Pitching Coach: Dave Borkowski (Tulsa)

Tech. & Development Coach: Garrett Lloyd (Tulsa)

Athletic Trainer: Kalie Swan (Tulsa)

Strength & Conditioning: Shaun Alexander (Tulsa)

Video/PT: Logan Crook (Tulsa)

2019 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER

South Division

C: Luis Torrens (Amarillo) -

Hitting .286; Played 56 in majors with SD in 2017

1B: Juremi Profar (Frisco) -

One of TL's top hitters in May with .347 AVG

2B: Ivan Castillo (Amarillo) -

Hitting .336 with 13 extra-base hits

3B: Abraham Toro (Corpus Christi) -

Astros #21 prospect; hitting .297 with 10 HR

SS: Owen Miller (Amarillo) -

Padres #24 minor lg. prospect; hitting .293

LF: Dairon Blanco (Midland) -

A's #30 prospect; signed out of Cuba prior to 2018 season

CF: Luis Barrera (Midland) -

A's #13 prospect; hitting .301; leads TL with 8 triples

RF: Edward Olivares (Amarillo) -

Leads AMA with 8 HR and 39 RBI

Reserved C: Collin Theroux (Midland) -

Ok State Univ. product; leads MID with 7 HR

UT: Charles Leblanc (Frisco) -

4th-round pick from Canada; plays all 4 IF positions

UT: Greg Deichmann (Midland) -

A's #11 prospect; just 3rd season of pro ball

UT: Mikey White (Midland) -

2nd-round pick in 2014; leads TL with 19 doubles

UT: Kyle Overstreet (Amarillo) -

Has caught and played 3 different IF positions

RHP: Kyle Finnegan (Midland) -

1.88 ERA; leads TL with 8 saves

RHP: Brian Howard (Midland) -

A's #21 prospect out of TCU; 5-3 with 3.11 in 13 GS for MID

RHP: Walker Weickel (Frisco) -

4-0 with 1.98 ERA; 1st-round pick of Padres in 2012

RHP: Colin McKee (Corpus Christi) -

1.59 ERA with 5 saves; holding opponents to .135 AVG

RHP: Emmanuel Ramirez (Amarillo) -

Leads AMA with 5 wins; also has 1 save

RHP: Carlos Sanabria (Corpus Christi) -

3 wins and 3 saves since April promotion to AA

RHP: Edgar Arredondo (Frisco) -

Leads Frisco with 5 wins in 11 GS

LHP: James Jones (Frisco) -

Converted OF who played 136 games in majors with Seattle

LHP: Travis Radke (Amarillo) -

2.38 ERA in 15 relief appearances for AMA

RHP: Bryan Abreu (Corpus Christi) -

Astros #7 overall prospect; holding opponents to .194 avg

COACHING STAFF

Manager: Phillip Wellman (Amarillo)

Hitting Coach: Raul Padron (Amarillo)

Pitching Coach: Jimmy Jones (Amarillo)

Defensive Coach: Freddy Flores (Amarillo)

Athletic Trainer: Drew Garner (Amarillo)

Strength & Conditioning: Drew Heitoff (Amarillo)

Trainer/PT: Nick Coberly (Amarillo)

Video: Clinton Sewell (Amarillo)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.