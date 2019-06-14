Six Riders Selected to All-Star Game

FRISCO, Texas - Six Riders have been selected to the 2019 Texas League All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

The selections include infielders Juremi Profar (starting 1B) and Charles Leblanc (reserve), along with pitchers Edgar Arredondo, Emmanuel Clase, James Jones and Walker Weickel.

Arredondo has been one of the Riders most reliable starters in 2019, posting a 5-3 record with a 4.95 ERA in his first 11 starts. It's his second-career Midseason All-Star selection, after he received the same honor in the Carolina League last year.

Clase burst onto the scene, joining the Riders in late April after a torrid start with Advanced-A Down East. Overall, he has a 5.49 ERA in 18 relief outings with Frisco, but has surged of late, bringing an 8 1/3-inning scoreless streak into play on Friday. He is an All-Star for the second time in his career, also garnering the distinction in the Northwest League in 2018.

Jones is an All-Star for the second time but his first as a pitcher after converting to the mound from the outfield in 2016. The southpaw from Brooklyn owns a 3.77 ERA in 22 outings this year and has allowed only one earned run in his last 12 1/3 innings entering action Friday.

Leblanc enters play Friday hitting .278 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. Leblanc was especially hot in April, when he hit .349 and began a career-high-tying 12-game hitting streak. Defensively, he has played all four infield positions for the club. He is a Midseason All-Star for the second year in a row after earning a spot on the Carolina League's All-Star squad last year.

Profar has been one of the Riders most prolific hitters in 2019, batting .297 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games. His average ranks fifth in the league entering Friday and he's tied for fourth in doubles (15). Now in his third year with the Riders and seventh as a pro, this is his first-career Midseason All-Star selection.

Weickel has been one of the banner arms in an excellent bullpen so far this season. He owns a 1.98 ERA in 41 innings this year and is holding opponents to a .172 average in his first campaign as a full-time reliever. Weickel accumulated a scoreless streak of 17 2/3 innings earlier this season. The righty is a Midseason All-Star selection for the first time in his career.

The 2019 Texas League All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, June 25 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

