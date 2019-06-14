Carlson, Warner Named 2019 Texas League All-Stars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Texas League has announced the rosters for the 2019 Texas League All-Star game, with Springfield Cardinals CF Dylan Carlson and LHP Austin Warner named to the North Division roster.

It's the first All-Star selection at any professional level for Carlson and the second for Warner, who was named a 2018 Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star for the High-A Palm Beach Cardinals.

Carlson, 20, has a batting line of .291/.375/.515 with 14 doubles, six triples and nine home runs to go with 47 runs, 40 RBIs, 11 steals and an .889 OPS. He holds a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 389.1 innings in center field and has four outfield assists. Carlson is ranked as the Cardinals No. 2 prospect by MLB.com. At 20 years and 234 days old, Carlson is the youngest 2019 Texas League All-Star.

Carlson is among league leaders in average (T10th), home runs (T8th), RBIs (6th), OBP (7th), slugging (4th), OPS (4th), hits (69, T4th), doubles (T 7th), triples (3rd), walks (30, T7th), extra-base hits (29, T1st), total bases (122, T1st) and runs (1st).

Warner, 24, has started 12 games this season for Springfield, going 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 75 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. Warner has been particularly tough to hit over his last six starts, twice striking out 10 batters for a total of 47 strikeouts over his last 38.2 innings (2.98 ERA).

Warner is the league leader in strikeouts and stands among league leaders in ERA (8th), innings (T3rd) and WHIP (10th).

The 2019 Texas League All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, June 25 at ONEOK Field, the home of the Tulsa Drillers.

