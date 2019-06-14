Four Hooks Named to Texas League All-Star Roster

June 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks infielder Abraham Toro and pitchers Bryan Abreu, Colin McKee and Carlos Sanabria were named Texas League All-Stars for the 2019 Harsco Texas League All-Star Game on June 26 at Tulsa's ONEOK Field, league president Tim Purpura announced Friday.

Toro, a 2018 Carolina League Midseason All-Star with Buies Creek, has been one of the Texas League's best hitters this year. Rated Houston's No. 21 prospect by MLB.com, he ranks among league leaders in RBIs (T-1st, 49), on-base percentage (3rd, .397), OPS (5th, .879), home runs (T-6th, 10) and batting average (8th, .295). The 22-year-old Greenfield, Quebec native earned Texas League Player of the Week for May 6-12. Overall in May, Toro hit .340 (34-for-100) with six homers, 21 runs, 25 RBIs and 21 walks in 27 games.

Abreu, ranked the Astros' No. 7 prospect by MLB.com, picks up his first career All-Star nod. Since his call-up on April 23 from Advanced-A Fayetteville, the 22-year-old righty is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA (17 ER in 32.0 IP), 40 strikeouts, one save and a .173 opponents' average through nine games (5 starts). He earned Texas League Player of the Week for May 13-19 after tossing 5.0 hitless, scoreless innings in a start against Frisco on May 15. Between both levels this season, Abreu is 4-2 with a 4.44 ERA (23 ER in 46.2 IP) with 65 strikeouts and a .174 average against.

McKee, 24, has established himself as a dominant late-inning reliever in earning his first career accolade. The righty is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA (6 ER in 34.0 IP), 48 SO, a .135 average against and a 1.06 WHIP. His five saves ranks tied for third in the Texas League. The Division II Mercyhurst product hasn't allowed an earned run in eight outings (15.0 IP) dating back to May 11, holding batters to a .106 average (5-for-47) in that span.

Sanabria, who joined the Hooks from Fayetteville on April 24, owns a 4-1 record, 3.28 ERA (9 ER in 24.2 IP), .179 opponents' average, 29 strikeouts and three saves (3-for-5) in 15 relief appearances for Corpus Christi. A 2018 Midwest League Midseason All-Star with Class-A Quad Cities, the 22-year-old is 6-1 with a 2.72 ERA (11 ER in 36.1 IP) with four saves overall this season.

The four Hooks All-Stars will join those from Amarillo, Frisco and Midland to represent the South division; the Sod Poodles coaching staff will manage the roster. Tickets are on sale now from $8 through the Tulsa Drillers' website.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.