Mikkel Desler Receives Green Card
February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that defender Mikkel Desler has obtained a Green Card to become a permanent resident of the United States. Desler - originally from Assens, Denmark - will no longer occupy an international slot on Austin FC's Major League Soccer (MLS) roster for the 2025 season and beyond after carrying that designation during the 2024 season.
Austin FC now has one (1) available international slot on its 2025 roster.
Desler signed with Austin FC in June 2024 on a contract guaranteed through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He made his Austin FC debut on July 20, 2024, and made 10 appearances (nine starts) for Austin across all competitions in the latter part of the season. Desler recorded 27 duels won, 10 tackles won, and three (3) chances created in 706 total minutes.
