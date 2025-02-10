Colorado Rapids Acquire Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro from D.C. United

February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro from D.C. United in exchange for $1.125 million, the club announced today. D.C. could receive up to an additional $275,000 if certain performance metrics are met and also retain a future sell-on percentage. Colorado acquired Ku-Dipietro, who will occupy a U-22 Initiative slot, using Major League Soccer's new cash-for-player trade system.

"We're excited to welcome Ted to the Rapids organization," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids President. "Ted has already showcased his talent at the MLS level during his first three years in the league and he'll bring an added attacking threat to our group. He has the speed to challenge teams in behind and off the dribble and the quality and creativity to operate in the pocket. His qualities on the ball and exceptional work rate make him an ideal fit for our game model and we look forward to seeing him in burgundy."

Ku-DiPietro, 23, had been in the D.C. organization for over five years, dating back to his time with their United Soccer League (USL) affiliate, Loudon United, in 2020. After two seasons in USL, the midfielder became the 17th Homegrown signing for D.C. United on January 13, 2022. Ku-DiPietro signed a U-22 Initiative contract through 2027 with D.C. in September of 2024.

Since making his MLS debut on March 19, 2022, Ku-DiPietro made consistent appearances in MLS for three seasons. In that span, he has appeared in 65 matches with 38 starts. The former Homegrown recorded seven goals and seven assists with his former club and logged 3,273 total minutes. His 2023 campaign, where he set a career high in goals with five in addition to his three assists, earned him MLS 22 Under 22 honors.

As he enters his fourth MLS campaign, the Oakton, Virginia, native will look to add onto his 2024 season highs in appearances (29), starts (24), minutes played (1,876), and assists (4).

The American has also appeared internationally at the youth level, with his first U.S. Youth National Team call coming in 2023 for the U-23 side. Ku-DiPietro made five appearances with the side during the 2023 Pan American Games and logged his first international goal against Honduras on October 26.

Ted Ku-DiPietro

Pronunciation: Koo-de-pee-ay-tro

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 161 lbs

Birthdate: January 28, 2002

Birthplace: Oakton, VA

Nationality: United States

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro from D.C. United in exchange for $1.125 million. D.C. may receive up to an additional $275,000 if certain conditions are met during Ku-DiPietro's time in Colorado. D.C. will also retain a sell-on fee for any future transfer. Ku-DiPietro will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster slot.

