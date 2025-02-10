D.C. United Acquires $1.125 Million from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Homegrown Forward Ted Ku-DiPietro

February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $1.125 million from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for Homegrown forward Ted Ku-DiPietro. The Black-and-Red could receive up to an additional $275,000 in add-ons if certain performance metrics are met and also retain a future sell on and trade percentage. Ku-DiPietro was acquired by Colorado via Major League Soccer's new cash-for-player trade system that was implemented earlier this year.

"Ted is a talented player who has been with D.C. United since joining our academy at just 16 years old," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "He has made invaluable contributions to the club both on and off the field, and we're grateful for his dedication and hard work over the years. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career in Colorado."

In 2024, Ku-DiPietro appeared in a career-high 31 matches (26 starts) across all competitions for the Black-and-Red, scoring three goals and recording five assists. The Homegrown forward led the team this season with 34 successful dribbles and ranked fourth in total shots with 39. He also ended the season with the most minutes played for a Homegrown player on the roster with 1,876 minutes. The D.C. United Academy remains one of the most successful youth systems for developing soccer players in the United States producing over 20 Homegrown players. The Black-and-Red ranked second in MLS during the 2024 season for minutes given to U-22 players with 8,581 minutes and appearances given to U-22 players.

"Ted is someone that I thoroughly enjoyed working with in 2024," Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "Seeing him develop both on and off the field is a testament to his determination to continue getting better in his career and in his life. From his time in the academy, to his time with Loudoun United, and then making an impact with the D.C. United first team, we thank him for all his hard work and dedication."

Ku-DiPietro originally joined D.C. United as the 17th Homegrown signing in club history on Jan. 13, 2022, from United Soccer League (USL) side Loudoun United FC. He would make his debut for the Black-and-Red on March 19, 2022, against Toronto FC. In his debut season, the Homegrown forward appeared in 12 total matches and recorded 357 minutes played, including two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches. In 2023, Ku-DiPietro scored his first goal for the club, a game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Feb. 25, 2023, at Audi Field. Ku-DiPietro was named to Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 after an impressive 2023 season with five goals and three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions amassing 1,253 minutes played. Since joining D.C. United in 2022, Ku-DiPietro has played in 70 matches (42 starts), scoring eight goals and recording eight assists.

The Oakton, Virgina native joined the D.C. United Academy in July 2018. He played for Arlington Soccer Association, a Pathway to Pro affiliate, before joining the D.C. United academy. Ku-DiPietro initially signed an Academy contract with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship in 2019 before signing his first professional contract with the club on Jan. 7, 2020. He made his debut with Loudoun United on June 18, 2019, in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United 2. Ku-DiPietro would score his first professional goal on Sept. 25, 2019, in a 4-1 league win over Swope Park Rangers. Over the course of four seasons, Ku-DiPietro would appear in 58 matches, scoring 11 goals and recording eight assists with Loudoun United FC before signing with D.C. United in 2022.

Ku-DiPietro has represented the United States Youth National Team at the U-23 level, making his debut on Oct. 23, 2023, at the Pan American Games. In total, he has appeared in five matches for the USYNT, scoring a goal against Honduras on Oct. 26, 2023, in a 2-1 win. Ku-DiPietro helped the team to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 Pan American Games.

