Chase Stadium to Host Thrilling International Friendly Between Guatemala and Honduras on March 16

February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chase Stadium continues to attract exciting international friendlies, this time, hosting a clash between the national teams of Guatemala and Honduras. On Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. ET, the Chapines and the Catrachos will face off in preparation for the preliminary round of the Concacaf Gold Cup in search of securing a spot in the competition set to kick off in June.

The thrilling international friendly, organized by Lion Sports & Media, at Chase Stadium will present a new matchup in the storied rivalry between the Central American nations. The previous five matches in the series between both sides resulted in two victories for each team and one draw. The last time out, teams played out a hard-fought goalless draw at Chase Stadium on Sept. 3, 2023, the same venue in which they will face off again.

Chase Stadium is no stranger to hosting the passion of Guatemalan and Honduran fans, with the Chapines having played seven times at Inter Miami's home and the Catrachos twice. Honduras first faced Colombia on Jan. 16, 2022 in 1-2 friendly defeat, while Guatemala recently beat Cuba 1-0 in a 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage match on June 27, 2023, prior to the previous friendly between the Central Americans at Chase Stadium in September 2023.

Both nations will take this opportunity to prepare for the home-and-away series in the preliminary round of the Concacaf Gold Cup, where Guatemala will face Guyana and the Honduran national team will take on Bermuda, aiming to qualify for the tournament that will be held in June.

Rosters for the match and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Chase Stadium's electric atmosphere proves once again that South Florida is a top spot for international fútbol, as Inter Miami's home is set for its third international matchup in 2025 after hosting the international friendly between the USMNT and Venezuela and the FC Series match between Brazilian Série A giants Sao Paulo and Flamengo in January.

