LAFC vs Club América Game Preview

February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host Liga MX's Club América on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Televisa in Mexico.

Tuesday's friendly match will be the third meeting between LAFC and Club América. The Black & Gold has previously faced Club América two times: in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League semifinals and in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase on Aug. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC vs. Club América

Kickoff: February 11 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Televisa in Mexico

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

FIRE RELIEF SUPPORT

LAFC and Club América are teaming up to support the ongoing fire relief and recovery efforts in the Los Angeles area by donating a portion of the match proceeds. In addition to donating match proceeds, LAFC will host several groups affected by the wildfires at the match, providing each of them with unique experiences.

Elevated Match Experience

Season ticket members affected by the wildfires will be treated to a fully catered suite and will receive LAFC merch gift cards, discounts, and other gifts. Members will also enjoy a meet & greet with select LAFC players after the match and will have the opportunity to take photos with all the club's trophies.

National Anthem Recognition & Honorary Falconer

Four LAFD firefighters will be recognized during the national anthem and will be the Honorary Falconers of the match. Mexican Consulate representatives who helped bring Mexican firefighters to support during the fires will also be in attendance and recognized during the national anthem. Thirty additional firefighters will also be in attendance.

High Five Tunnel

LAFC is providing a VIP experience for two youth soccer teams affected by the wildfires. The kids will have the opportunity to participate in the "high five tunnel", greeting the LAFC players as they exit the locker room and enter the field for the start of the second half of the match.

Legal Support & Education

LAFC has partnered with Pepperdine Caruso School of Law's Disaster Relief Clinic to provide community education, attorney training, and pro bono FEMA legal assistance to LAFC season ticket members impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires before the match. This initiative is part of a broader effort to assist individuals navigating the complexities of disaster recovery and will continue to be supported by LAFC throughout the year.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

The Fields LA & Level Up arcade will be open from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PT and for 90 minutes after the final whistle.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags including small clutches are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.