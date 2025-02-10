Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Welcome Nick Forro as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Hospitality

RENTON, WASH. - As Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC enter 2025 and the first full season working as a combined business enterprise in a time of significant growth, the clubs today announced Nick Forro as Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales & Hospitality.

Forro brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the Sounders and Reign, including time spent leading revenue teams in the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB. With a comprehensive knowledgebase in sports and live events and a track record of creativity and success, Forro's hire signals the enterprise's continuation of recruiting talented leaders dedicated to supporting a high-performance culture that pushes the envelope for growth and innovation.

The commitment to such progressive leadership comes at a pivotal time, as the region sits on the cusp of hosting two generational soccer events with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ this summer and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ next summer. As the Sounders and Reign look to elevate fan engagement and capitalize on the excitement surrounding this unprecedented moment of relevance in Seattle's ever-growing soccer landscape, Forro's expertise in live events brings a fresh and dynamic approach to achieving ambitious revenue targets that will play a key role in shaping the future of the clubs.

Forro reports to Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter, who came to the organization last summer as the first executive brought on to specifically work across the wider business entity formed when Reign FC joined with Sounders FC in 2024 as part of blockbuster agreement between Sounders FC's ownership group and leading global investment firm Carlyle.

"Nick is a dynamic leader whose innovative approach to sales and service aligns with our bold vision," said Carter. "His unique experience across the sports industry, combined with his passion for fan engagement, will elevate our sales culture and strengthen Seattle's position as a premier soccer destination. We're thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and excited for the impact he'll have on our clubs and supporters."

In his role, Forro is responsible for developing the full range of Sounders and Reign Ticket Sales & Hospitality groups, leading diverse, high-performance teams to drive peak performance in meeting the organization's ambitious revenue targets, while fostering a culture of teamwork and collaboration. He will lead product offerings and campaigns, crafting innovative sales tactics and guiding strategy for the enrichment of the myriads of member experience.

"My family has watched the Sounders and Reign as fans since moving to Seattle in 2018 and it's an honor to now be a part of furthering both clubs' incredible legacies of excellence," said Forro. "I'm excited to work alongside the talented members of our sales and hospitality teams to build something special. Together, we'll strive to elevate the fan experience, innovate ticketing and service strategies and strengthen the connection between the clubs and the community we call home."

Forro joins Sounders and Reign FC most recently from time with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, where he first served as the Kraken's Vice President of Sales and Senior Vice President of Special Projects before transitioning to lead business development and hospitality for Climate Pledge Arena. He has also served in leadership positions with the Miami Dolphins (NFL), New York Yankees (MLB) and Phoenix Suns (NBA), in addition to time with full-service consulting firm Elevate.

An Ohio native, Forro attended Youngstown State University, earning an undergraduate degree in marketing and playing five seasons of college football as a walk-on. He earned his MBA from the University of Michigan in 2018. Forro and his wife Erin live in the Seattle area where they are raising their three children.

Forro's hire fills a piece of the Sounders and Reign's exciting, growing executive leadership team. Since joining together under a shared operating umbrella last summer, the clubs' business operations have moved forward in a transformative new era as one soccer family with a shared commitment of excellence and growth, pushing boundaries while fostering an inclusive culture. United in professional dedication, Sounders and Reign FC are two clubs with one shared vision of progress and excellence.

The enterprise is currently seeking several additional high-level candidates for key positions including Chief Marketing Officer. Professionals interested in joining this ambitious, vibrant environment are encouraged to apply for open roles.

