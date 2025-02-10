Columbus Crew Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the Colorado Rapids

February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today announced that the Club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money and the Crew's natural first-round selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew today acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money and the Crew's natural first-round selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.