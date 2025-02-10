Timbers Host Annual Log Blessing February 16 at World Forestry Center to Kick off 50th Anniversary Season
February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will kick off their 15th MLS season and 50th club anniversary with their annual Victory Log blessing at the World Forestry Center on Sunday, February 16 at 12:00 p.m. (Pacific). Fans and the public are invited to join Timber Jim, Timber Joey, Head Coach Phil Neville and the Timbers Army as they lead the group in a traditional Irish blessing of the Victory Log, grown by Hampton Lumber, a local, family-owned wood products company. Hampton Lumber has provided the Timbers with sustainably-sourced Victory Logs from its nearby timberlands since 2017.
"The annual log blessing ceremony is more than a tradition; it's a heartfelt tribute to the club's rich history and the passionate community that supports it," Timber Joey shared. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, this year's blessing symbolizes our deep roots to the spirit of soccer in Portland and all those who helped shape it. We are very excited to see everyone there and kick off the 2025 season."
Courtesy of Hampton Lumber, the event will include free admission into the Discovery Museum for the day. Additionally, the Timbers Street Team will be on site with giveaways and prizes, as well as Marsh & Mallow Co. Smores, Where's Coffee Girl and the Mad Greek Deli.
"We are thrilled to host the Blessing of the Timbers Victory Log at the World Forestry Center," said Alli Gannett, director of communications. "As a local cultural institution in Portland, we're honored to participate in this longstanding tradition of the Timbers community. We are also deeply grateful to Hampton Lumber for their generous sponsorship, which allows us to offer free admission to the Discovery Museum throughout the day. This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to connect with our forests, celebrate the spirit of our community, and kick off the 2025 Timbers season."
The Timbers will host Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC for their season-opening match at Providence Park on Sunday, February 23 at 1 p.m. (Pacific). The full Timbers 2025 schedule can be found here. Every Timbers match will continue to be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
