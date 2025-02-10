Colorado Rapids Acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and Natural First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from Columbus Crew

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a natural first round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the club announced today.

TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a natural first round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft from Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, on February 10, 2025.

