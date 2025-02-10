San Diego FC Signs Defender and Right to Dream Academy Graduate Willy Kumado

February 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Willy Kumado from Danish Superliga club Lyngby Boldklub on a two-year contract through the 2026 MLS season, with Club options for 2027 and 2028. Kumado will occupy an International Roster Slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're excited to welcome Willy to SDFC and back into the Right to Dream family," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He is a fullback who can impact the game through his pace and technical qualities that we believe translate very well to MLS. His previous experience at RTD Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland will allow him to settle quickly into the playing style. We're looking forward to getting him in market and introducing him to the rest of the group."

Kumado, 22, joins SDFC after spending the past two years at Lyngby Boldklub, where he made 57 appearances (41 starts) and registered seven assists across all competitions.

A product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, Kumado signed his first professional contract with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland in 2021. He made his professional debut in the Danish Superliga against FC Midtjylland on Oct. 17, 2021. Overall, Kumado made 43 appearances and provided five assists across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland, including four appearances in the Danish Superliga.

Name: Willy Kumado

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Born: October 16, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Damsoman, Accra, Ghana

Previous Club: Lyngby Boldklub

Pronunciation: WILL-ee koo-MAH-doh

