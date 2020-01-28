Mike Szmatula Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Mike Szmatula of the Adirondack Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 20-26. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Szmatula scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 27-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against Brampton on Friday, added a goal and two assists in a 7-4 victory over the Beast on Saturday and notched three assists in a 6-0 win at Worcester on Sunday.

A native of Commerce Township, Michigan, Szmatula has 38 points (17g-21a) in 39 games with the Thunder this season.

Szmatula has posted 88 points (44g-44a) in 105 career ECHL games with Adirondack while also appearing in five career AmericanâHockey League games with Stockton and Utica.

Prior to turning pro, Szmatula tallied 40 points (19g-21a) in 66 career games at the University of Minnesota and 68 points (28g-40a) in 73 career games at Northeastern University.

On behalf of Mike Szmatula, a case of pucks will be donated to the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

