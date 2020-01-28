Pope's Hat Trick Buries Mavs as KC Drops Tuesday Night Contest against Kalamazoo
January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Kalamazoo Wings by a final score of 6-1 Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Terrance Amorosa scored the lone goal for the Mavericks. Kalamazoo's David Pope netted a hat trick for the visitors. The Mavericks now face the Tulsa Oilers on Friday and Saturday at home.
First Period
-Kalamazoo goal: David Pope (4) at 5:58. Assisted by Luke Sandler and Garret Ross.
-Kansas City goal: Terrance Amorosa (5) at 8:52. Assisted by Mitch Hults and Charlie O'Connor
-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Taylor (12) at 9:32. Assisted by Aaron Thow and Mattheson Iacopelli.
-Kalamazoo goal: Tanner Sorenson (6) at 16:02. Assisted by Thow.
Second Period
-Kalamazoo goal: Pope (5) at 6:27. Assisted by Ross and Sandler.
Third Period
-Kalamazoo goal: Pope (6, hat trick) at 7:39. Assisted by Matt VanVoorhis.
-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Kovacs (8). Assisted by Garret Ross and Austin Farley.
Notes & Streaks
-The loss was the Mavericks seventh in their last eight games.
The Mavericks continue their home stand this Friday and Saturday against the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Saturday, the Mavericks celebrate Mac's birthday. The first 1,000 fans will get a special edition Mac bobblehead. Faceoff for both games will be 7:05 p.m.
