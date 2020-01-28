ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 28, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Zack Phillips, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Kansas City:
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)
Delete Daniel Perez, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F team suspension lifted
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Toledo
Delete Tristan Langan, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Filip Larsson, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Filip Larsson, G placed on reserve
