ECHL Transactions - January 28

January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 28, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Zack Phillips, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Thomas Frazee, F activated from reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Kansas City:

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)

Delete Daniel Perez, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/25)

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F team suspension lifted

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F traded to Toledo

Delete Tristan Langan, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Filip Larsson, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Filip Larsson, G placed on reserve

