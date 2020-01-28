Langan, Fucale Lead Solar Bears to 3-2 Win over IceMen

January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan recorded a three-point night and Zachary Fucale turned aside 40 shots to lead the Orlando Solar Bears (19-16-5-1) to a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (13-22-4-1) on Monday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, extending Orlando's win streak to a season-high four games.

The Icemen started netminder Adam Carlson, but just seven seconds into the game Carlson was assessed a game misconduct for shooting the puck into the spectator area during a stoppage; Jacksonville was forced to replace Carlson with Ben Halford.

Langan factored into all three goals for the Solar Bears, tying the score at 1-1 after Jacksonville's Alexis D'Aoust put the visitors on the board first at 11:04 of the first period. Langan tallied his 12th of the season at 14:15 when Cody Donaghey received a pass at the right circle from Michael Brodzinski and fed the puck into the crease for Langan to redirect past Halford.

The rookie forward then set up the go-ahead goal at 2:44 of the second period, when he fed the puck into the slot and Jake Coughler redirected the pass behind Halford for his eighth of the season; Tyler Bird received the secondary assist.

Langan capped his three-point outing at 3:28 of the third period when he raced up the left side and flipped a pass to the middle of the ice for a streaking Coughler, who deposited his second of the night in the net to make it 3-1; Brodzinski picked up his second assist of the evening with the secondary helper.

Although Chase Lang scored at 10:21, Fucale turned in a masterful performance- including a highlight-reel glove save on Craig Martin - making 14 stops in the final frame to foil the comeback attempt by the Icemen.

Fucale picked up his eighth win of the year with the victory; Halford took the loss with 33 stops on 36 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Tristin Langan - ORL

2) Jake Coughler - ORL

3) Zachary Fucale - ORL

OTHER NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 8-1-0-0 against Jacksonville this season

The Solar Bears are a lifetime 17-0-0-0 at home against the Icemen; Orlando went 6-0-0-0 at home against Jacksonville in 2019-20 and will face the Icemen on the road two more times this season

With the win, Orlando closes out its home record for the month of January with a 3-1-0-0 performance, and 11-7-1-0 for the season

Langan's performance tonight moves him into 10th in the rookie scoring race; he has 30 points (12g-18a) through 38 games, and his plus-minus of +21 ranks first among all first-year forwards and eighth overall in the league; Langan also leads the Solar Bears with eight multi-point games this season

Fucale has won his last three outings with the Solar Bears dating back to Jan. 19 for his longest win streak of the season; he has recorded a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 over that span

Brodzinski finished the night with two assists; his first helper was his 50th career assist with Orlando, joining Eric Baier as the second defenseman in team history to record 50 career assists with the club

Coughler's performance was the rookie first career multi-goal game; he has scored three game-winners this season, all in the month of January

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a four-game road trip when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.