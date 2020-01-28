Glads Dropped by Utah Grizzlies 5-2

January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators fell 5-2 to the Utah Grizzlies Tuesday evening in their first game at Infinite Energy Arena since the ECHL All-Star break. F Griffen Molino tallied a three-point night for Utah, while D Zach Malatesta earned a goal and an assist in the defeat.

The game showcased two differing styles of offense: Atlanta's dump-and-chase, physical game and Utah's smaller, faster game stretching the entire 200 feet of ice. After a quick start in the offensive zone, the Gladiators gave way to the Grizzlies' pace of play. G Callum Booth, making his second start for Atlanta this season, was sharp in stopping a shower of Utah shots on goal early on. Atlanta's struggling power play proved to be a strength on this night, as that is where F Avery Peterson and D Chris Forney found Malatesta at the blue line before the Boston, MA native ripped his fifth goal of the season beyond Utah G Mason McDonald.

After the first intermission, the visiting Grizzlies began to roar. F Josh Dickinson netted his 12th tally of the campaign on a short-handed breakaway 6:33 into the middle frame. The Grizzlies came into the game tied for 4th in the league in short-handed goals scored with eight. Utah grabbed their first lead on the man-advantage, when Molino and F Tim McGauley assisted F Mitch Maxwell on his sixth goal of the year. Malatesta and All-Star F Tommy Marchin helped Avery Peterson shuffle a puck beyond McDonald on a power play of their own to tie the game at two. Molino would not relent, however, as he and McGauley teamed up to regain the Grizzlie lead with :13 to play in the second period.

As they did on every score prior, the Grizzlies snagged a fourth goal on the power play just 3:32 into the final frame. Molino and McGauley teamed up once again, this time assisting F Tyler Richart on his 11th score of the season. Atlanta could not generate enough of offense in the third period to mount a comeback, eventually allowing a last-second, empty-net goal to F Ty Lewis to seal the 5-2 loss.

The Gladiators return to action Wednesday evening when they host these same Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 PM. Fans are encouraged to get tickets to the final "Glads Win, You Win" of the season now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.