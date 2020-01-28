Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Atlanta, January 28, 2020

Utah Grizzlies (24-12-7) at Atlanta Gladiators (17-22-2).

Infinite Energy Center.

Tuesday January 28, 2020. 5:00 pm MST.

ECHL.TV.

Duluth, Georgia - The Utah Grizzlies are making their first ever trip to Infinite Energy Center to take on the Atlanta Gladiators in the opener of a 2 game weekday series. It's the first game in a 3 week 9 game road trip, the longest of the season for a Grizzlies team that's tied for 2nd in the Mountain Division with 55 standings points.

Grizzlies completed a 5 game homestand with a 4-1 record. They outscored opponents 17 to 13 in the 5 games. Goaltender Mason McDonald went 4-1 for Utah. Mitch Maxwell had the game deciding goal in 2 shootout wins as he helped defeat the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 on January 20th. He also had the deciding goal in a 5-4 shootout win over the Allen Americans on January 24th. Josh Dickinson led the club with 5 points in the 5 games at Maverik Center with 1 goal and 4 assists. Jack Jenkins and Yuri Terao each have 4 points in their last 5 contests.

Utah has a road record of 9-6-3-1, picking up standings points in 13 of 19 games. Utah has outscored opponents 71 to 59 on the road this season.

Grizzlies opponent the next 2 nights is the Atlanta Gladiators. Eric Neiley leads the team in points with 35 (13 goals, 22 assists). Samuel Asselin leads Atlanta with 18 goals. Tommy Marchin has 16 goals and 16 assists this season. They have a record of 11-9-1 at home.

Grizzlies next home game is on February 17th at 1 pm vs Rapid City. Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night is on February 19th vs Rapid City. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler is on February 22nd-24th vs Kansas City.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 24-12-5-2

Home record: 15-6-2-1. Utah has outscored opponents 81 to 61 at home this season.

Road record: 9-6-3-1. Utah is outscoring opponents 71 to 59 on the road this season.

Last 10 games: Utah is 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.53 (7th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.79 (5th).

Shots per game: 33.28 (8th).

Shots against per game: 27.16 (2nd).

Power play: 19.4 % (8th).

Penalty Kill: 83.1 % (9th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 36 Opponents 35.

Second Period: Utah 58 Opponents 43.

Third Period: Utah 51 Opponents 35.

Total Scoring: Utah 152 Opponents 120.

Record When Scoring First: 15-3-1 (.816 win %).

Team Leaders

Goals: Ty Lewis (19)

Assists: Tim McGauley (34) - 2nd in league.

Points: McGauley (51) - 2nd in league.

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+34) - Leads league.

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86)

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (11) Richart and McGauley each have 10 points.

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (135)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (5)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (11)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

Ty Lewis - 1 (January 13th).

4 Goal Game - Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

