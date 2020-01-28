ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspension.

Cincinnati's Schmidt fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Connor Schmidt has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #542, Cincinnati at Wheeling, on Jan. 25.

Schmidt is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 5:44 of the third period.

Schmidt will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Orlando (Jan. 29) and vs. Indy (Jan. 31).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Jacksonville's Carlson fined

Jacksonville's Adam Carlson has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #381, Jacksonville at Orlando, on Jan. 27.

Carlson was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #63.9 at 0:07 of the first period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.