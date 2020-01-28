Allen Americans in the Community

January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Team Mascot Biscuit, visited Lovejoy Elementary School on Monday morning.

The 10-year old mascot welcomed students in the car-pool line yesterday giving high-fives to students as they made their way into the building. Biscuit was there in part to help promote an upcoming fund-raising event.

If you would like to have Biscuit attend your school, or community event, contact the Allen Americans Front Office at 972-912-1000 or email us at info@allenamericans.com.

The Allen Americans return home this Thursday, January 30th against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at Allen Event Center Box Office or online at www.allenamericans.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.