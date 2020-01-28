'Blades Weekly: Grueling Month of Schedule Set to Begin

Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

ESTERO, Fla. - On the cusp of the busiest stretch of the season, the Florida Everblades begin a stretch of seven straight weeks of at least three games with a home matchup and two road tilts this week.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Jan. 24 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 4-0

The 'Blades struck twice in the opening period, and Ken Appleby turned in a 32-save shutout to give Florida its fourth shutout of the Swamp Rabbits over the last two seasons. Joe Pendenza tabbed his first multi-goal game of the year, and Hunter Garlent set a career-high with three assists in the win. Full recap

Jan. 25 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen - W, 3-2 (SO)

Cam Johnson stopped a career-high 37 shots between regulation and overtime and then denied all three shooters he faced in the ensuing shootout to lift Florida to its fifth straight win. Blake Winiecki, Florida's leading goal scorer, netted his 18th goal of the year in the first period and had the lone goal of the shootout. Full recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Jan. 29 | vs. Fort Wayne Komets | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Jan. 31 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 1 | at South Carolina Stingrays | 6:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

'BLADES BIOS

Blake Winiecki scored his sixth career shootout goal in his 10th career attempt on Saturday, a goal that was his fifth career shootout-winning goal.

Winiecki is also tied for the league lead with three shootout goals this season.

Logan Roe sits just one off the league lead for plus-minus rating with a +30 mark.

Ken Appleby is tied for the ECHL lead in wins (18) and is third in minutes (1722).

QUICK HITS

Coincidentally, Florida's last shootout before Saturday was on Dec. 4 against Jacksonville, which was also the last game Johnson played in prior to being sidelined for 20 games with an injury.

The Everblades' five-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak in the league. Florida has won 11 of its last 14 games dating back to Dec. 21.

Florida has yielded two goals or fewer in four consecutive games, tying its longest stretch of the season of allowing less than three goals.

Because of the recent stingy defensive stretch, Florida now ranks third in the ECHL in goals allowed per game (2.69).

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall record: 27-11-2-2

Home record: 13-6-1-0

Road record: 14-5-1-2

Last week's record: 2-0-0-0

Last 10 games: 7-3-0-0

Division standings: 2nd

Conference standings: 3rd

League standings: 5th

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Blake Winiecki (18)

A: John McCarron (27)

PTS: Winiecki/J. McCarron (36)

+/-: Logan Roe (+30)

SH: Winiecki (143)

Goals-against average: Ken Appleby (2.54)

Save percentage: Appleby (.904)

Wins: Appleby (18)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Hump Day Deals (Jan. 29 & Feb. 5) - Celebrate Hump Day with $2 beer, wine and hot dogs and $4 New Amsterdam vodka drinks all night courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, and John Morrell.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

(Kevin Bires Photography)

