Steelheads Beef Night & Giveaway Rings in Return to CenturyLink Arena

January 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will harness the power of beef when they return home to CenturyLink Arena for Beef Night on the Ice, presented by the Idaho Beef Council this Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

The first 500 fans in the door receive a free cow bell, courtesy of the Idaho Beef Council. Throughout Saturday's game, all Double R Ranch hot dogs and burgers sold at the Arena will be 50 percent off the original price.

The Idaho Foodbank will raffle off a Traeger Tailgater Wood Pellet Grill at their table on the concourse during the game. The prize package, valued at over $750, includes a front folding shelf, a grill cover, two bags of pellets, and an assortment of Double R Ranch Northwest beef and Snake River Farms Wagyu beef. Proceeds from raffle go toward Beef Counts, a community help campaign designed to provide Idahoans in need with nutrient-dense beef through The Idaho Foodbank.

Fans can also purchase special $15 tickets, which includes a voucher for a Double R Ranch hot dog, Lay's chips and a small Pepsi product, with user name "BEEF" and password "STEELHEADS" on log-in. $5 from each ticket also goes towards The Idaho Foodbank.

Beef Night is part of a two-game weekend against the Rush beginning on Friday, Jan. 31 and helps to open a four-game homestand over the next two weeks and a stretch with 13 of 15 games played at CenturyLink Arena. Friday's game is another 4 For $50 Family Friday, where fans get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs and four Pepsis for just $50 in sections 117-120. Puck drop for both games is slated for 7:10 p.m.

Tickets for both games this weekend are available by calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

