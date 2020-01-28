Allen Americans Weekly

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson lunges for a shot

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson lunges for a shot

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, picked up five out of a possible six points last week with wins over Kansas City and Utah, and a point in a shootout loss to the Utah Grizzlies last Friday. The Allen Americans are tied with South Carolina for the most points in the ECHL with 68. Allen has three games in three night's starting on Thursday against Tulsa.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0-1

Overall record: 30-8-6-2, 68 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Monday, January 20th vs. Kansas City - 8-0, Win,

Friday, January 24th, @ Utah - 5-4, SO Loss

Saturday, January 25th, @ Utah - 6-3, Win

- This Week's Games -

Thursday, January 30, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, January 31, @ Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, February 1, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - *Gabe Gagne (24)

Assists -Tyler Sheehy (35)

Points - Tyler Sheehy (54)

Power Play Goals - Stepan Falkovsky (6)

Power Play Assists -Tyler Sheehy (12)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky and Tyler Sheehy (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Jared VanWormer (2)

Game-Winning Goals - *Gabe Gagne (6)

First Goal - Tyler Sheehy (6)

Insurance Goals - Corey Durocher, Olivier Archambault, Alex Guptill and Jordan Topping (2)

Penalty Minutes - Alex Guptill (69)

Plus/Minus - Jack Sadek (+23)

Shots on Goal - *Gabe Gagne (146)

Save Percentage - *Zach Sawchenko (.930)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (14)

Goals-Against Average - *Zach Sawchenko (2.35)

*Gabe Gagne is in the American Hockey League with Rockford.

*Zach Sawchenko is in the American Hockey League with San Jose.

Americans Notables:

-Allen is tied for the most points in the ECHL with 68

- Andrew Shortridge recorded his first professional shutout on January 20th against Kansas City

- Allen is 4-0-0-1 in their last five games

- Tyler Sheehy leads the league with 54 points

- *Gabe Gagne leads the ECHL with 24 goals

- Tyler Sheehy leads the ECHL with 35 assists

- Stepan Falkovsky is fifth in the league in shooting percentage (23.1%)

-Alex Breton leads all defensemen with 36 points

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Monday, January 27 - 11:15 am

Tuesday, January 28- Players off

Wednesday, January 29- 11:15 am

Thursday, January 30 - Game Day Skate at 10:00 am (Tulsa at Allen, 7:05 pm)

Friday, January 31 - No morning skate in Wichita (Allen at Wichita, 7:05 pm)

Saturday, February 1 - No Morning Skate (Wichita at Allen, 7:05 pm_

Sunday, February 2, - Players off

