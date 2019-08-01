Mexican League Soccer Returns to West Sacramento this October

West Sacramento, CA - Raley Field, along with Latin Entertainment and Girasol Promotions, is honored to bring an evening of professional soccer to the Sacramento region. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2 for the Wednesday, October 9 friendly soccer match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Morelia at Raley Field, home of the Sacramento River Cats.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara - often simply known as Guadalajara and popularly known as Chivas - is a Mexican professional football club based in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Guadalajara plays in Liga MX with 12 First Division titles, and is one of the ten founding members of the Mexican First Division. They, along with longstanding rivals Club América, have never been relegated to the second-tier division.

Morelia is a Mexican professional football club based in Morelia, Michoacán, playing in Liga MX. In recent years, Monarcas Morelia has been one of the main protagonists in the Mexican First Division. Although the team had played Mexican professional football for 70 years, it had never won a First Division tournament until 2000.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2 at the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field. Prices start at $40 for general admission, $55 for reserved seating, and $110 for on-field VIP seating. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the match will kick off at 7:00 p.m.

