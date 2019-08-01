Game Notes vs. Iowa

August 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





It's the rubber match between the Reno Aces and Iowa Cubs tonight with first pitched scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Righty Joel Payamps will get the ball looking for his second win of the season for the Biggest Little City. He enters the game with a 1-1 record and 3.20 ERA over four starts. He earned a win in his last appearance on July 26 on the road against Fresno. He threw five innings scattering six hits and allowing one earned run to go with three strikeouts. Iowa will send Colin Rea to the hill in hopes of winning the series. The righty has been stellar for the Cubs this season sporting an 11-3 record and 3.77 ERA over 112.1 innings pitched. His 11 wins have him tied for first in the Pacific Coast League, his ERA is second best in the league, and his 112.1 innings pitched are sixth best in the PCL. Batters are hitting just .240 off the Indiana State alum. This will be the final matchup of the season between Iowa and Reno.

Promotions:

College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00. | Presented By Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5

Notes:

"Three Hunnid": Ildemaro Vargas played in his 300th career game last night for the Reno Aces going 1-for-4 with a double while playing a solid second base. Cole Gillespie leads the franchise in total games played with 374 from 2009-2012. Vargas is the all-time hit leader for the franchise with 416 base knocks to his name. Vargas' 1,282 at-bats are second all-time in franchise history, along with his 210 runs scored. He has the most doubles for the Aces in team history with 86. He is currently hitting .450 (27-for-60) with seven doubles, a home run, and a .529 on-base percentage for Reno this season.

Incredible Managing: Over the last two games, manager Chris Cron has gone with the unconventional approach of batting the pitcher in the eight spot of the order, and a position player in the nine spot with the hopes of jump starting the top of the lineup. So far, it has worked flawlessly. Juniel Querecuto and Ben DeLuzio have combined to go 5-for-8 with two home runs, a triple, five RBIs, four runs scored in the nine hole over the last two games. Tonight's starting pitcher, Joel Payamps, is slated to hit out the eight spot in the order for game three of the series.

Don't Forget: Saturday, August 3rd at 7:05 p.m., is Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field. It's always one of the best nights of the year! Join us as we honor those who served our country with special pre-game ceremonies, food specials, a jersey auction & more! | Presented by Silverstate International and Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment & KKOH AM 780.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.