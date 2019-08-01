Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (45-62) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (64-45)

Game #108: Nashville Sounds (45-62) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (64-45)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (6-3, 5.75) vs. RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 14.59)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Throwback Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 6-3 with a 5.75 ERA in 15 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 83.0 innings and has allowed 110 hits and 12 walks to go along with 48 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 25 against Oklahoma City and allowed 5 runs on 9 hits in 6.0 innings. He earned the win in Nashville's 7-5 win. Maness was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team and allowed one unearned run in the game on July 10. Maness joined the Sounds on May 2 after the Rangers purchased his contract from the Independent League High Point Rockers. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 26-13 with a 3.86 ERA in 95 games (54 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

The Man-ess for the Job: Tonight's starter Seth Maness is making his 16 start of the season. In his first 15 starts, the Sounds are 11-4. The only games Nashville has lost when Maness has started are May 2 vs. Omaha, June 2 vs. New Orleans, June 20 at New Orleans and July 15 at San Antonio.

Lopes Keeps Thriving: Infielder/outfielder Christian Lopes continues to collect hits with two more in last night's win. Since joining Nashville on June 25 from Double-A Frisco, Lopes is hitting .352 (32-for-91) with 12 runs scored, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 19 RBI, 11 walks and 3 stolen bases. His 10 doubles during the timeframe is tied for eighth-most in the Pacific Coast League and the .352 average is the 12th-highest.

Slammed: First Baseman Ronald Guzmán crushed a second-inning grand slam for his first home run in a Nashville uniform. Guzmán joins Zack Granite (May 23 vs. Memphis) as the only Nashville hitters with a grand slam in 2019.

Looking for a Series Win: A win tonight would give the Sounds their first home series win over El Paso since they joined the Pacific Coast League in 2014. The Sounds are just 2-8 against the Chihuahuas in Nashville and 7-4 all-time in El Paso. It would also give the Sounds their first series win since taking two of three games against the Iowa Cubs from July 21-23. Going into tonight's game, Nashville has a series record of 7-16-5 in 2019.

Greatest Hits: The Sounds have played 107 games in 2019 and have been out-hit in 61, including 9-8 last night. The win last night was only Nashville's 11th when being out-hit. They are now 11-50 in the 61 games. When out-hitting their opponent, the Sounds are 28-9.

What's the word around Nashville?

Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant)

Kinet-Falefa will play 3B along with Forsythe and Santana. Jose Trevino will be called up to split catching duties with Mathis. IKF catching experiment not technically over, but sounds like he's more INF than C now

Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos)

It's another Throwback Thursday at the @nashvillesounds! Be there for drink specials, throwback uniforms, AND a reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway!

Steve Layman (@SteveLayman)

Love @FirstTNPark. What a great place to enjoy a summer (work) night. @nashvillesounds @NC5

Nashville's #1 Sports Station (@1045TheZone)

Thanks to all of the @1045TheZone listeners for joining us in Suite 1. @nashvillesounds

