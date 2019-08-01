Aces to Host Annual Amplify Life Camp Lotsafun Baseball Game

August 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have partnered with Amplify Life for an eighth consecutive season to host the annual Camp Lotsafun scrimmage with the Aces players on Friday, August 2. This event provides a unique community experience that will allow the campers to play baseball on Greater Nevada Field before Friday's game against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Between 20-30 campers will have the opportunity to join the Aces on the field from 5:00-5:45 p.m. for a fun baseball game. Additionally, each camper receives a complimentary ticket to stay for the Aces game that follows. The game with Camp Lotsafun is part of the Reno Aces ongoing efforts to give back to the Northern Nevada community.

"The best part of partnering with the Reno Aces organization for this event is the happiness it gives all of our campers, they look forward to it every year!," said Program Director Jill Gabel from Camp Lotsafun. "So often the people within our disability community are overlooked in everyday life as well as being included in social, fun events. For this one night each year, our participants have the chance to do what their typical peers get to often do, go to a baseball game. But our campers also get to meet the Aces players up close, hit some baseballs, pose for pictures, get player autographs, spend time with Archie, hang out with their friends and participate in The Disability Awareness Parade. It is a fabulous, memorable night for all of us!"

Camp Lotsafun hosts recreational programs for people with special needs, in which the programming melds a progressive curriculum with an exciting recreational environment to inspire participants, increase their independence, develop meaningful relationships, improve their physical health, and expand their quality of life.

"It is our absolute pleasure to host Amplify Life for the eighth year in a row," said Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson. "The Aces have just as much fun as the participants and I think it brings the game back down to a level where it's just plain fun to play baseball again. The smiles on the field and the memories made during the game are endless. Thank you to Camp Lotsafun for providing our team with this awesome experience!"

For more information on the event, Amplify Life and Camp Lotsafun, visit www.amplifylife.org.

The Reno Aces continue their seven-game homestand tonight with the series finale against the Iowa Cubs and will begin their four-game set against the Storm Chasers at Greater Nevada Field starting on Friday, August 2. Game one on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.renoaces.com. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

