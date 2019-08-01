France Leads Chihuahuas to Series Win at Nashville

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Nashville Sounds 8-5 Thursday and took two of the three games in the series. El Paso is now 9-2 all-time at Nashville's First Tennessee Park.

Ty France went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the win for the Chihuahuas. Boog Powell and Webster Rivas had three hits each in the victory. Michael Gettys and Esteban Quiroz homered for El Paso, giving the Chihuahuas 220 home runs in 110 games this season.

Emmanuel Ramirez got the win after pitching six innings and allowing four runs in his best Triple-A start to date. The Chihuahuas now have a 40-18 road record this season.

Team Records: El Paso (65-45), Nashville (45-63)

Next Game: Friday, 6:05 pm at AutoZone Park. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (6-7, 7.85) vs. Memphis RHP Jake Woodford (6-6, 4.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

